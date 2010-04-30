Government of New Brunswick
The federal and provincial governments will invest $272 million to improve safety, travel and trade on Route 11.
The provincial government reiterated its commitment today to increase the minimum wage from $10.65 per hour to $11 per hour. The increase will take effect on April 1.
Applications are now available for the 2017 Home Energy Assistance Program to help low-income families cope with high energy bills.
