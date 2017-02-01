Government of New Brunswick
In response to the recent ice storm, NB Liquor is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to raise funds for the relief efforts.
Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization in Neguac today to announce that the provincial government will initiate a Disaster Financial Assistance ...
Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization in Shippagan today to update residents on the continuing ice storm recovery.
