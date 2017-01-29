Government of New Brunswick
Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization in Shippagan today to update residents on the continuing ice storm recovery.
-
Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) in Tracadie today to update residents on the intensifying storm recovery.
-
Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) in Caraquet today to signal that storm recovery efforts would be intensified in the ...
