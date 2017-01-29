Government of New Brunswick
 

  • Armed Forces to assist with recovery efforts

    Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization in Shippagan today to update residents on the continuing ice storm recovery.
  • Recovery work continues

    Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) in Tracadie today to update residents on the intensifying storm recovery.
  • Province to intensify storm recovery efforts

    Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) in Caraquet today to signal that storm recovery efforts would be intensified in the ...
