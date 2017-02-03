Government of New Brunswick
Premier Brian Gallant was joined by NB Power president and CEO Gaetan Thomas today to provide an update on the ice storm recovery and confirm that a review of the ...
In response to the recent ice storm, NB Liquor is partnering with the Canadian Red Cross to raise funds for the relief efforts.
Premier Brian Gallant joined officials with NB Power and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization in Neguac today to announce that the provincial government will initiate a Disaster Financial Assistance ...
Ice Storm – Disaster Financial Assistance
To report damages caused by the Ice Storm, complete this Damage Report Form.
